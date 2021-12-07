Materials Sector WOOD & Homebuilders Sector ETF XHB – Video Analysis – Chris Vermeulen

WOOD & XHB ETF trader tip: Using the charts, Chris Vermeulen at The Technical Traders goes over the Materials ETF WOOD and the Homebuilders ETF XHB. WOOD has had a very strong run from the covid lows and has been flagging sideways for a good chunk of this year, really forming what looks to be a big basing formation.

XHB has been performing exceptionally well over the last month and a half. It had a fairly minor pullback and started to reverse back up to the recent highs. Based on the charts, we have a potential for about a 14% rally, if the stock market can find a bottom and start to rally and continue to extend into the end of the year.

