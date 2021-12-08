John Dolan (The War Nerd) on the Tigray-Ethiopia War – Source – Scott Horton

Scott Horton is joined by John Dolan who used to write under the names Gary Brecher and The War Nerd. The two discuss a recent article Dolan wrote that lays out the big picture causes and developments in the Tigray-Ethiopia war. “Dolan explains the necessary Ethiopian history to set the stage for the war and does his best to piece together what’s happened since it began a year ago. Scott and Dolan also discuss the end of the war in Afghanistan and what a modern American civil war would look like,” writes Horton.

To listen to this MP3 file click here.