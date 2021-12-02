Howestreet Interview: The Market Meltdown Is Hitting The Popular Fad Stocks The Most – Mike Swanson

On Tuesday, I did an interview with Jim Goddard of www.howestreet.com. Since that interview, the market tried to rally on Wednesday morning and then fell apart again and among the stocks that fell the most were the ones I was most worried about in the interview. Despite this recent action, my view is pretty much the same as it was when I spoke with Goddard. In this interview I tried to talk about what I think is actually a big secular change happening in the markets now in the bond and interest rate markets, that will likely become a big story for 2022, even though right now the current moves of the past few weeks are what is grabbing people’s attention.

-Mike