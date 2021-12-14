FDR, Pearl Harbor, the McCollum Memo, and the Road to WWII Pt. 1 w/ Douglas P. Horne – Source – Parallax Views

On this edition of Parallax Views, December 7th, 2021 marked the 80th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor the led to the U.S. entry into World War II. Douglas P. Horne, author of The McCollum Memorandum: A Story of Washington D.C. in 1940-41: Franklin D. Roosevelt’s Journey from Deterrence to Provocation on the Road to Pearl Harbor, joined me to give a provocative presentation on the long-standing debate around FDR, the McCollum Memo, and the question of advanced foreknowledge of the attacks that was popularized in large part by Robert Stinnett, the late author of Day of Deceit: The Truth About FDR and Pearl Habor. Although Stinnett’s book received a fairly even-handed review from the New York Times when it was published, most mainstream historians have since discarded notions of advanced foreknowledge of the attack on Pearl Harbor as a fringe conspiracy theory. Douglas P. Horne, however, thinks this is mistaken, although, unlike many who believe in the advanced foreknowledge hypothesis, remains a great admirer of President Roosevelt. For the uninitiated, Horne served on the Assassination Records Review Board and is in large part the reason that the now infamous “Operation Northwoods” documents came to light. He also was in the Navy and spent time at Pearl Harbor in addition to working at the Holocaust Museum in D.C. and the State Department. He is also the author of a previous two-volume work on Pearl Harbor entitled Deception, Intrigue, and the Road to War. In the first part of this long conversation Douglas will lay out much of the history surrounding the prelude to U.S. entry into WWII; FDR’s showdown with J.O. Richardson; the pacifist or isolationist sentiments held by a large portion of the U.S. population after WWI that prevented a swift U.S. entry into WWII, a history of the McCollum Memorandum; the moves being made by Great Britain, the Soviet Union Germany, and Japan during the war before U.S. involvement; and much, much more!

You can purchase The McCollum Memorandum: A Story of Washington D.C. in 1940-41 by Douglas P. Horne here!

If you’d like to purchase Horne’s previous two-volume work on Pearl Harbor, Deception, Intrigued, and the Road to War, please visit his Amazon author’s page here!

WARNING: This episode contains direct, historical quotes from FDR about the Japanese that are no longer in use and considered offensive by today’s standards.