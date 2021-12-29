Event: Urban Cowboy Buck N’ New Years Show and Dance At Olde Dominion Agricultural Complex Outside Danville, Virginia

Ring in the New Year’s this Friday at the Olde Dominion Agricultural Complex outside of Chatham and Danville, Virginia with The Stallion’s Band event Urban Cowboy Buck N’ New Years Dance. Wear your best Hat, Boots and Jeans! Free mechanical Bull riding, Free Midnight Champagne shot, party favors, many contests/games and prizes!! Best dressed Bud & Sissy gets special prize. 21 and up event. Doors open at 7 PM, show starts at 9, Boot Stompin’ til 1 AM. Tickets are $25 advanced via online sales $35 cash in person. The complex is just south of Chatham on highway 29. For more information go to the Facebook event page here. Order online tickets with this link here.