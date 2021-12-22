Downside in Precious Metals is Gone – Video – Chris Vermeulen

Chris sits down with Kerry Lutz from Financial Survivor Network to discuss the latest moves of Precious Metals as well as other sectors subject to the effects of inflation and market trends. We’re at an inflection point with the metals, and the whole sector has been out of favor for a year now. In the midst of the late stages of a stock market top, the precious metals start to out-perform other sectors.

What else is going on – well we haven’t seen a huge crisis yet in cyber-security on a global scale. Oil recently broke to the downside, bonds could hold up pretty well, and the US dollar has been holding up exceptionally well as when there is fear, people move to the US dollar.

