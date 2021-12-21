Dave DeCamp on Iran, Russia, China and Yemen – Source – Scott Horton Show

Dave DeCamp is back on the Scotttt Horton Show for another rapid-fire episode of some of the biggest foreign policy news. “He starts out with an update on the recently resumed indirect negotiations between the U.S. and Iran. Next, he discusses the developments between Russia and Ukraine where it appears the Biden Administration is backing down from early statements that hinted at a willingness to defend Ukraine against a Russian invasion. Next DeCamp and Scott talk about China and the prospects for tension over Taiwan. Lastly, DeCamp gives a quick update on Yemen where the battle for Marib continues to rage on,” writes Horton.

