Youtuber Films “UFO Sighting Strange Glowing Lights” in Greensboro, North Carolina

This weekend a Youtube channel uploaded what it claims are UFO sightings over Greensboro, North Carolina seen this Saturday. “Multiple red-orange glowing lights, seemed to appear out of nowhere to ne of our position, floated slowly to s at first, then seemed to move e away from us at a much higher speed. no sound, no emissions, no visible propulsion mechanism,” they wrote in the video description. Here is the video.

We have no information to confirm that this was a real UFO.

Every single morning we send out an email full of the top business and regional headlines of the day. To get access to these free alerts just subscribe by clicking here.