Ryan McMaken on the Economy, the Money Supply and the Labor Shortage – Source – Scott Horton Show

Scott Horton is joined by Ryan McMaken from the Mises Institute to talk about the state of the economy. “McMaken describes how we are still living with the consequences of the 2008 financial crisis as well as the response to it. However, while the government created a ton of new money back then, they took steps to avoid flooding the entire economy with those new dollars. But McMaken explains that those steps have been absent during the aggressive money printing that’s occurred since the pandemic began. Something that has likely played a major role in the inflating prices of goods we are seeing now. Lastly, McMaken touches on what’s going on with the national labor shortage and why it’s surprising him,” writes Horton.

