Realtor Discusses The Pros and Cons Of Living In Greensboro, NC

Are you thinking of moving to Greensboro, NC? What are the ups and downs of living there? Realtor Jeff Valentino relocated to the Triad from Chicago and works in Greensboro every week. While living in Greensboro has some great positives, there are some other things to consider before moving there…especially if you’re coming form out of state. This video he uploaded to his Youtube channel covers some of the pros and cons of living in the Gate City.

Every single morning we send out an email full of the top business and regional headlines of the day. To get access to these free alerts just subscribe by clicking here.