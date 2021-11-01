Plush Pal Sleepover at Benjamin Library This Friday In Greensboro, NC

In Greensboro NC they are doing something you probably never heard of before at the Benjamin Library. It’s a stuffed animal sleep over. Here the details from the library: “We’re having a sleepover at the library just for stuffed animals! Bring your furry friend on Friday between 4 and 6 pm and leave them for a night of fun in the library. Pick them up Saturday morning between 10:30 and 11:15 am and enjoy pictures of their adventures on the library’s social media pages later that day.”



“Those who wish to participate from home can submit pictures of their plush pals enjoying stories, snacks and more to Miss Brandon by email and have their images included!”

Location:

Benjamin Branch Library

1530 Benjamin Parkway

Greensboro, North Carolina 27408