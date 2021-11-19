Olde Dominion Bluegrass Festival To Be Held Saturday Right Outside Chatham, Virginia

This Saturday, at 2:00 PM, the Olde Dominion Bluegrass Festival will be held at the Olde Dominion Agricultural Complex on Highway 29 just south of Chatham, Virginia in Pittsylvania County.
This will be the signature fundraising event of the Olde Dominion Agricultural Foundation!
Local legend Kinney Rorrer who hosted “Back to the Blue Ridge ” on Virginia Tech Public Radio for 16 years and is the current host of his podcast “County Sales Radio Hour ” on Radio Bristol will be the M.C. of the event. 2020 Grammy award winner for “Best Album” and twelve time IBMA winner, legendary fiddler, Michael Cleveland and Flamekeeper, will headline the event! Festival Lineup:
Bubba Reynolds Band
Jus’ Cauz Bluegrass Band
The New North Carolina Ramblers
Johnny & Jeanette Williams
High Fidelity
Don Rigsby & Midnight Call
Michael Cleveland and Flamekeeper
Craft vendors, food, beer, and wine on site!
No outside food and beverages will be permitted.
Doors open at noon. Music starts at 2pm.
You can get tickets by going to this link here.
Sponsored by:
Mountain Valley Pipeline
MVP Southgate
Southland Dairy
Davenport Energy
Carter Bank and Trust