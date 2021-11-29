Ochelli Effect: Looking Glasses Trials Madness – Mike Swanson

Last week I was live on The Ochelli Effect. “How about those Gas Prices? Mike Swanson joined Chuck to discuss the cost of living squeeze and What is real about the day after the 22nd of November. The conversation might contain a revelation or two. Pearse Redmond hasn’t been on the show recently. Back with gangbusters, Porkins talked about one of the trials the MSM isn’t covering with regularity. Pay attention. We will be giving away books on the show shortly,” writes Ochelli.

