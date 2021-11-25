Interview: Gold Reverses, but 2022 Outlook is Bullish – Jordan Roy-Byrne

Jordan Roy-Byrne, Founder and Editor of The Daily Gold, joins us to share his technical outlook on gold and the gold miners, and despite the recent pullback in precious metals, and risk of more short-term weakness, he views the medium-term setup as still quite bullish. We start with discussing the recent failed breakout in Gold last week into the strong corrective move down this week. Jordan was disappointed not to see the $1900 reached, and for the move to have retraced back down to the $1780s, but sees $1750 as strong weekly support, and $1700 as strong monthly support.

-Mike