Greensboro Half Marathon, 5K, and 1 Mile To Be Held Saturday

On Saturday morning at 8:00 AM there will be a half marathon, 5k, and 1 mile run. The event will be a two loop, fast and flat half marathon in Greensboro and a fun 5K course in the heart of Greensboro as well. This event was created specifically to find the flattest course possible inside the Greensboro city limits (thus the two loops). If you are looking for a PR opportunity at an event with a lot of spirit, we’ve got you covered!This race is part of the Trivium Racing Mega Medal series. All medals will connect magnetically to make one giant medal! For more information and tickets go click this link here.

