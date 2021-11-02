Greensboro Fire Department to Conduct Training at Monarch Behavioral Health Building in November

The Greensboro Fire Department will conduct training at the Monarch Behavioral Health Building, 201 N. Eugene St., throughout the month of November. These exercises will include forcible entry techniques, rescue practices, search methods, hose deployment, and Incident Command System training. Fake smoke used in many of these evolutions.

These training exercises will allow firefighters the opportunity to practice techniques in a commercial structure which will prepare them for emergencies that may occur in our community.

“We are very excited to take advantage of this rare opportunity to have access in a commercial structure for an entire month to practice these techniques,” said Greensboro Fire Chief Jim Robinson. “Our firefighters will gain valuable practice and experiences from these exercises.”

There will be fire apparatus located around the Monarch Behavioral Health building during the month of November on a daily basis. There will be no live fire used during these training evolutions.