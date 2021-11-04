Creative Greensboro Issues Call for Visual Artists; Deadline is December 3

Creative Greensboro, the City’s office for arts and culture, introduces Downtown Arts, a new initiative that will provide paid opportunities and marketing support for local visual artists whose work will be displayed in locations throughout downtown. The deadline to apply is December 3. For the application and additional requirements, visit Creative Greensboro website.

Ten artists will be selected for the Art on Downtown Kiosks program, each receiving a $500 honorarium and at least 10 weeks of display time for their work on digital kiosks located throughout downtown.

One artist will be selected for the Art in City Hall program, a $3,000 commission to create an original artwork that will be placed in the City’s permanent collection and displayed in City facilities. The work will also be transferred to digital format, printed on vinyl, and then installed in a prominent location at the Melvin Municipal Office Building.

“The Downtown Arts initiative joins a growing body of efforts offered by Creative Greensboro that shine a spotlight on our incredibly talented local artists and support their ability to contribute to the vibrancy of our community” said Ryan Deal, the City’s Chief Creative Economy Officer and leader of Creative Greensboro. “Our creative workforce has suffered enormously through the pandemic. Though the time is always right for this work, it is more important than ever that we make space for creativity in our community and that we ensure artists are paid for their contributions.”

Applicants must be Greensboro-based artists with a practice in painting, sculpture, drawing, ceramics, glass, photography, digital arts, or fiber arts. A selection committee comprised of Creative Greensboro staff, City marketing and communication staff, and Greensboro Cultural Affairs Commission members will review all submissions and announce selected artists by Friday, January 28, 2022. Selected works will be displayed through early 2023.

For more information about Downtown Arts, contact Creative Greensboro staff member Karen Archia at 336-433-7362.

Creative Greensboro provides support for, ensures access to, and drives awareness of Greensboro’s creative community. Through a range of programs, services, and partnerships, Creative Greensboro supports the development of a vibrant city. To learn more, visit the Creative Greensboro website.