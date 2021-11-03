Cheryl Rofer on the Shoddy Science behind Havana Syndrome – Source – Scott Horton Show

Scott Horton is joined by writer and chemist Cheryl Rofer. “Rofer penned an article back in May that debunked the increasingly popular theory that numerous American intelligence and diplomatic personnel were in fact the victims of a targeted microwave weapon. Rofer points out that all of the supposed evidence can be explained away. On top of that, the theoretical weapon itself does not even make any sense and can certainly not explain the alleged cases,” writes Horton.

THIS ARTICLE ORIGINALLY POSTED HERE.