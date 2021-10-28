William Hartung on the Existential Threat of the Nuclear Weapons Lobby – Source – Scott Horton Show

William Hartung returns to the Horton Show Show for a quick episode about a press release he published at the Institute for Public Accuracy. “Hartung describes the current setup of America’s ICBMs. The missiles are spread across the country, sitting on hair-trigger alert. It’s a setup that many experts admit is dangerous, and unnecessary. Yet any effort to roll back the program has been blocked by the Senators who’s states benefit the most from the presence of silos, as well as the companies that build them. Hartung explains what’s at stake if the status quo is allowed to continue,” writes Horton.

