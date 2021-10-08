“Spot commodity prices are back to the 2011 highs. A basket of precious metals and base metals prices are correcting from massive bases. These charts are setting up for huge breakouts over the coming years. A rate hike could be a bullish catalyst in 2022,” writes Jordan Roy-Byrne of www.thedailygold.com.
Home Gold Stocks Video: Super Bullish Long-Term Setup in Metals & Commodities – Jordan Roy-Byrne
- Commodities
- Gold Stocks
- Precious Metals Prices
- Stock Market
- Stock Market Commentary
- Stock Market News
- Technical Analysis