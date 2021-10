Trunk or treat is happening at the Windsor Recreation Center this Friday, October 29. Times 2:00 – 5:00 PM at 1601 E. Gate City Blvd, Greensboro, NC 27401.

Put on your best costume and come to Windsor Recreation Center for their annual Trunk or Treat event. Kids will enjoy the Halloween holiday by going from one vehicle truck to another receiving lots of goodies to enjoy. Free, and no registration required. Questions? Contact Erica Chadwick.