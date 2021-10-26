‘The Billionaires’ Adventure Club’ Premiers November 5-7 In Greensboro, North Carolina

As part of Creative Greensboro’s Residency at the Hyers program, Actors of All Abilities will present the original play “The Billionaires’ Adventure Club” at 7 pm, November 5-6 and 2 pm November 7, at the Stephen D. Hyers Theatre in the Greensboro Cultural Center, 200 N. Davie St. Admission is $10 at the door. Patrons must follow all current City of Greensboro Covid-19 protocols, including wearing a face covering.

“The Billionaires’ Adventure Club,” a new play created by Actors of All Abilities, is appropriate for all ages. The play’s characters compete for ultimate vacation bragging rights as they seek to answer the question, “If you had a billion dollars, where would you chose to go?” Audiences will tag along for the escapades, danger, and of course, adventure that ensues.

Actors of All Abilities is a group of energetic, enthusiastic and highly creative performers led by local playwright and theatre educator Sally Kinka. The group creates collaborative theatrical pieces that entertain audiences and celebrate all abilities. The ensemble is a community of veteran local actors as well as individuals making their theatrical debut.

“Sally Kinka has spent years creating successful inclusive theater programming in Washington D.C., Raleigh and now Greensboro. We created the Residency at the Hyers to give programs like Actors of All Abilities a place to thrive and be seen,” said Todd Fisher, performing arts coordinator for Creative Greensboro.

Founded in 2019, Creative Greensboro provides support for, ensures access to and drives awareness of Greensboro’s creative community. Through a range of programs, services and partnerships, Creative Greensboro supports the development of a vibrant city. Learn more at the Creative Greensboro website.