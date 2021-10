Supercycle? Copper is one of the most bullish cases around — Lobo...

Commodity supercycle or not, copper has one of the “most bullish cases” around, said Lobo Tiggre of The Independent Speculator. No matter the general sentiment around commodities, the copper supply-side ensures price gains in the future.

“I like copper a lot. It is one of the most solid bull cases. And even if the commodity supercycle does roll over, I could see copper keep on going,” Tiggre told Michelle Makori, editor-in-chief of Kitco News.