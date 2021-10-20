Stocks Top Out in 2022 to Start Next Rally for Gold and Silver – Chris Vermulen

Chris joins Patrick Vierra from SBTV to discuss the technicals for silver and the next rally for precious metals. Silver has been out of favor for a long time and is still in a downtrend but we are starting to see some signs of life in the precious metals market.
Overall, the precious metals market seems to be weeks or months away from starting a more significant rally.
