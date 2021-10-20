Stocks Top Out in 2022 to Start Next Rally for Gold and Silver – Chris Vermulen

Stocks Top Out in 2022 to Start Next Rally for Gold and...

Chris joins Patrick Vierra from SBTV to discuss the technicals for silver and the next rally for precious metals. Silver has been out of favor for a long time and is still in a downtrend but we are starting to see some signs of life in the precious metals market.

Overall, the precious metals market seems to be weeks or months away from starting a more significant rally.

GET YOUR DAILY DOSE OF CHRIS’ PRECIOUS METALS ANALYSIS ALONG WITH THE HOTTEST ETFS TO TRADE WITH BAN TRADER PRO NOW PART OF THE TOTAL ETF PORTFOLIO!