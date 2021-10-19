Steel Hands Brewing Is Coming To Greensboro, North Carolina – Mike Swanson

Steel Hands Brewing is expanding into Greensboro, North Carolina. They were founded in South Carolina and will have a taproom across the Greensboro Coliseum. It will be a distribution center too. The room will seat up to 190 people and the company will employee 30-40 people.

On Friday, the company and city officials held this announcement event for it.

Every single morning we send out an email full of the top business and regional headlines of the day. To get access to these free alerts just subscribe by clicking here.

-Mike Swanson