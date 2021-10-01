Rocks Fly, Water Cannons Sprayed in Paraguay as Protest Turns Violent – Source – VOA

Rocks were thrown, water cannons were discharged and a fire needed to be extinguished near Paraguay’s Congress, Wednesday, September 29, after lawmakers approved tougher private property laws that angry demonstrators say adversely affect them.

Vehicles were set alight and some police took cover amid the heated scenes. An armored vehicle launched a water cannon in the direction of protesters as fires erupted at the site.

The protest heated up after lawmakers voted on a new penal code that will toughen prison sentences against those trespassing on private property.

Paraguay is one of the poorest countries in the Americas, with a high rate of land inequality.