Peter Van Buren on the Stages of America’s Imperial History – Source – Scott Horton Show

Scott Horton is joined by Peter Van Buren to discuss some recent articles he wrote for The American Conservative. Van Buren used the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks to reflect on his experience on that day, as well as how the attacks fit into the larger story of America’s quest for global dominance. Scott and Van Buren also discuss the future of this quest. Finally, Van Buren shares a story of how a job he was tasked with forced him to confront the truth about America’s role in the world,” writes Horton.

