Music Bingo at Kickback Jack’s Tonight (in Greensboro, NC) – Mike Swanson

Tonight there will be Music Bingo at Kickback Jack’s at 1600 Battleground Avenue in Greensboro, North Carolina. This event will be put on by Top Shelf Trivia from 7:30 PM – 9:30 PM tonight, October 20, 2021. They announced on Facebook, “come join us for amazing nights of music, prizes, and drink specials. It’s Music Bingo at @ Kickback Jack’s! Test your music knowledge and compete against your friends and other patrons. It’s easy to play, and everyone is welcome! We’ll see you there!”

You can reach this Kickback Jack’s location for more information by calling (336) 274-4937.

Every single morning I send out an email full of the top business and regional headlines of the day. To get access to these free alerts just subscribe by clicking here.

-Mike