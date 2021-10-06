James Carden on AUKUS, China and NATO Infighting – Source – Scott Horton Show

Scott Horton is joined by James Carden to discuss a possible silver lining to the new and unnecessary anti-China pact between Australia, the U.K. and the U.S. (AUKUS). “Tensions broke out within NATO after France was unexpectedly cut off from a previously negotiated submarine deal with Australia. Carden thinks some infighting can do some good if it leads to the end of this out-of-date military alliance that threatens peace rather than preserving it,” writes Horton.

