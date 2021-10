Yesterday I was interviewed by Jim Goddard of www.howestreet.com. Everyone is talking about the Bitcoin rally and ETF, but I really have no idea what Bitcoin will do next month. It rallied into this news and can move up or down 20% in days. Who knows what will happen with it from here.

Gold and mining stocks though is a different story. We know what the underlying trend for it means for the next few years.

-Mike