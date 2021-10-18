Free drive through trick or treating: Ghoulash! Halloween Festival In Greensboro Saturday

This year Ghoulash will be held as a drive through Halloween trick or treating on Saturday, October 23 from 2-5 pm. Vendors, music, and performances will be on site as you drive through and get candy and take home craft kits. The drive through event will be on Davie Street in downtown Greensboro in front of the Cultural Center, Center City Park, and LeBauer Park. Please note there will be no pedestrian access only via by vehicle.