Cash Will Be Vital During Days of “Dramatic Reckoning” Warns Rick Rule – Source – Stansberry

Investors are ignoring the arithmetic and evidence around inflation and have been conditioned to do so for the last four decades, says Rick Rule, Founder and CEO of Rule Investment Media. He tells our Daniela Cambone that the Fed is between, “a rock and hard spot,” because of the very low interest rates they’ve promulgated. The former CEO of Sprott U.S. Holdings believes that gold does not have to win the war against crypto or the dollar, “it just needs to lose the war less badly.” Rule asserts that there is plenty of space for both precious metals and cryptos, and that they serve very different functions.