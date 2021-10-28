‘Aggressively’ hold these assets as Fed can’t acknowledge problematic inflation — DiMartino Booth – Source – Kitco News

The Federal Reserve has kept its monetary policy “inappropriately” too easy for too long, triggering inflation. And now the central bank could be forced to tighten aggressively, said Danielle DiMartino Booth, CEO of Quill Intelligence.

“Quantitative easing is a failed experiment,” Booth told Michelle Makori, editor-in-chief of Kitco News. “We have much more going on here than supply chain disruptions. And there are much more problematic forms of inflation that I don’t think [Fed Chair] Jerome Powell is prepared to acknowledge. But it is the sticky type of inflation that the Fed has to be most concerned with. And that is beginning to bleed through into housing and rental inflation.” With so much liquidity added to the monetary system, DiMartino Booth pointed out that the Fed is stuck between a rock and a hard place. “I don’t think the Fed has much of a choice,” she said.