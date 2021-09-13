Ochelli Effect: Big Business Consideration Constituency – Mike Swanson

On Tuesday I was live on The Ochelli Effect and talked about an article I wrote about the Columbia submarine program and the defense boom it will create in communities where it generates jobs. “Mike Swanson discussed the Military Industrial Complex with Chuck. What is it like on the local level of the superstructure? Is the bloated jobs program as advertised? Are the latest projects to build submarines the business model we observe to fuel the future of the most expensive war machine on the planet?” writes Ochelli.

Captain Trips joined Chuck during the second hour. Thinking out loud, Chuck discussed the self-centered perspective in the American mindset.

To listen to this MP3 file click here.