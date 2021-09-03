Mark Spitznagel on investing for financial storms – Source – Yahoo Finance

On this episode of Yahoo Finance Presents, Universa Investments Founder and CIO Mark Spitznagel sat down with Yahoo Finance’s Julia La Roche to discuss his new book, ‘Safe Haven: Investing for Financial Storms’. He discusses Universa’s strategies on risk mitigation, the dogma of diversification, pension funds, and modern portfolio theory. He also discusses his history as a pit trader, the Fed’s manipulation of interest rates, and his views on gold, bonds, and crypto.