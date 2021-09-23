Jim Rogers: Own Commodities, Get Rich | Gold, Silver, Oil, Uranium, Sugar, Copper, Agriculture (PT2) – Source – Wealthion

Global investor Jim Rogers co-founded the Quantum Fund, a global-investment partnership. During the next 10 years, the portfolio gained 4200%, while the S&P rose less than 50%. Rogers then decided to retire – at age 37 – and has been sharing his wisdom with investors ever since, as well as having some pretty amazing life adventures. In Part 1 of our interview with Jim, he explained why he thinks the worst bear market of our lifetime is fast approaching. If you haven’t watched Part 1 yet, you can do so here: Here in Part 2, Jim offers his advice to prudent investors looking to survive the coming bear market he predicts, and provides his outlook on a number of different commodities, including oil, uranium, farmland and precious metals.