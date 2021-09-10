Is Xtra-Gold The Most Undervalued Gold Stock Right Now? – Mike Swanson (09/10/2021)

The title of my post today is the title of an interview with the CEO of Xtra-Gold, James Longshore, that was uploaded on Youtube in August by Departure Capital. The person that uploaded the interview titled the video “Is Xtra-Gold The Most Undervalued Gold Stock Right Now?

I made Xtra-Gold my top stock pick for September and this interview gives you a good audio and visual presentation of what the company is doing.

Most small cap mining stocks have to raise money every year. Xtra-Gold does not, because it is debt free and already generates revenue from gold sales. I have the full details on this and more on my earlier post about the stock you can find here.

-Mike

Disclosure: Mike Swanson owns shares of Xtra-Gold. Because Xtra-Gold is a small cap stock with a market cap of less than $100 million he has put himself in a trading blackout on the stock and will not buy or sell a share of it for at least 30-days from the date of this post (09/01/2021). Wallstreetwindow.com, is owned by Timingwallstreet, Inc., which is being compensated by a third party (Leadgopher LLC DBA Pinnacle Ad Network) to conduct an investor awareness advertising and marketing campaign for Xtra-Gold Resources. This third party paid Timingwallstreet Inc., $17,000 to produce and disseminate this and other similar articles and send traffic to them through paid advertising campaigns for 30-days from the date of this post (9/01/2021). This compensation should be viewed as a major conflict with our ability to be unbiased, more specifically: This communication is for entertainment purposes only. Never invest purely based on our communication. For more on trading risks read our policy statement by clicking here.