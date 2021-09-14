Have Forever Wars Become Forever Policy? w/ Karen J. Greenberg – Source – Parallax Views

On this edition of Parallax Views, has the post-911 Forever Wars created a slew of forever policies that’ll live with us long after American military incursions in Afghanistan and Iraq are decades behind us? That’s the case Karen J. Greenberg, of the Center on National Security at Fordham Law, joins us on this edition of Parallax Views to discuss that subject as outline in her recent TomDispatch piece “Will the Forever Wars Become Forever Policy?” and her new book Subtle Tools: The Dismantling of American Democracy from the War on Terror to Donald Trump. Karen argues that although we may be seeing some pivots in terms of policies put in place during the War on Terror, many of the policies of the Forever War years remain “on the table”. In this conversation we discuss the Department of Homeland Security, managed counter-terrorism handled multilaterally, the War on Terror and the U.S. as “police men of the world”, the Authorization for the Use of Military Force and the problem of its broadness, the opening of a Pandora’s Box through AUMFs, the Presidency of George W. Bush and overreach of power, the college generation’s relationship to the War on Terror and 9/11, U.S. torture programs and the unprecedented use of police powers in the post-9/11 world, domestic terror threats, whether or not the War on Terror has made us more safe and granted us a sense of security, the Guantanamo Bay pictures and their publication by the Pentagon, violations of norms and Constitutional principles during the War on Terror, militarization at home as well as abroad, climate change and globalization, and much, much more.

