Contagion! Evergrande, Inflation, Shortages & Fed Taper To Worsen Slowing Economy | Jim Bianco (PT1) – Source – Wealthion

The world has become a lot more volatile over the past few weeks. Markets are lurching up & down as investors have become suddenly concerned about contagion — and not just from the new COVID variants, but contagion from the failure of big players in China, like Evergrande, and contagion from rising input costs caused by both stimulus and snarled global supply chains.

A mind-boggling amount of money — tens of trillions of dollars worth of monetary & fiscal stimulus — has been issued around the world since the pandemic broke out last year. But the global economy is slowing fast, led by Asia — and China in particular. How can the boost to the economy from such a massive flood of money already be over? How worried should we be? And what are the likely implications? To tackle these important questions, I'm thrilled to welcome Jim Bianco back onto the program. Jim is President and Macro Strategist at Bianco Research, where he provides objective, incisive commentary that challenges consensus thinking. across monetary policy, the intersection of markets and politics, the role of government in the economy, fund flows and positioning in financial markets.