Cathie Wood Exposed – Quoth the Raven #264 – William Cohan – QTR Podcast

Bill and I discuss his latest article on Cathie Wood, the Fed’s excess, the future of monetary policy and faults in the world of financial journalism.

William D. Cohan, a former senior Wall Street M&A investment banker for 17 years at Lazard Frères & Co., Merrill Lynch and JPMorganChase, is the New York Times bestselling author of three non-fiction narratives about Wall Street: Money and Power: How Goldman Sachs Came to Rule the World; House of Cards: A Tale of Hubris and Wretched Excess on Wall Street; and, The Last Tycoons: The Secret History of Lazard Frères & Co., the winner of the 2007 FT/Goldman Sachs Business Book of the Year Award.

He is a special correspondent at Vanity Fair and a columnist for the DealBook section of the New York Times. He also writes for The Financial Times, The New York Times, Bloomberg BusinessWeek, The Atlantic, The Nation, Fortune, and Politico.

YouTube does not let me monetize my videos on the site and the podcast is full time work which will never have ads in the middle of it. If you enjoy the content, please support the QTR Podcast in any or all of the following ways: A small recurring donation via: Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/QTRResearch

One time donations can also be sent via:

Paypal: https://www.paypal.me/qtrresearch

QTR MERCH is available here.

You can also follow me on YouTube, and Twitter.

And check out my new column, FRINGE FINANCE, at Substack.THANK YOU TO ALL OF MY KIND PATRONS. Please show love to those who support the QTR Podcast:

Longest Running Supporters

Max Mulvihill – Since 2/2018 Mark Heywood – Since 3/2018 Kyle Thomas – Since 4/2018 Chris Bede – Since 5/2018 Dariusz Kordonski – Since 5/2018 Chris Gerrard – Since 5/2018 Shear Luck – Since 5/2018

Founding Members Of My “FRINGE FINANCE” Column

Kashumba – Since 8/2021 Randy Carder – Since 8/2021 T Gaggiotti – Since 8/2021

All podcast content is subject to this disclaimer. Chris is not an investment adviser. QTR is long gold and silver. Listeners should always speak to their personal financial advisers. Please leave me alone.

THIS ARTICLE ORIGINALLY POSTED HERE.