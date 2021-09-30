Capt. John Vaughn on His Experience at the Kabul Airport During the Evacuation – Source – Scott Horton Show

Scott Horton is joined by U.S Army Captain John Vaughn who spent two weeks in Kabul assisting with the evacuation. “Vaughn gives some details on his experience and addresses the concerns about military equipment falling into the hands of the Taliban. He also speaks to the scale of the operation and commends his fellow soldiers for moving a massive amount of people and equipment so quickly. Finally, Vaughn talks about how his experience during the suicide attack at the airport gates and gives his thoughts on America’s future with Afghanistan,” writes Horton.

