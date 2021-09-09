9/11 & Saudi Arabia Plot Thickens as Documents Declassified w/ Russ Baker – Source – Parallax Views

On this edition of Parallax Views, Russ Bake, Editor-in-Chief and founder of the non-profit news organization WhoWhatWhy and author of Family of Secrets: The Bush Dynasty, America’s Invisible Government, and the Hidden History of the Last Fifty Years, returned to Parallax Views to discuss his latest article “FBI Makes Midnight Release of Shocking New Information on Saudi-9/11 Complicity”. We discuss the lingering questions about the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and its potential connection to the terrorist attacks of September 11th, 2001. The issue has received renewed attention thanks to the 9/11 victims’ families lawsuit and President Joe Biden’s Executive Order calling for the declassification review of 9/11 records. Thanks to that E.O., documents pertaining to the FBI’s Operation Encore, a probe into the potential Saudi connection to 9/11, were quietly released late on the night of September 12th, 2021. Russ and I delve into the figure of Prince Bandar bin Sultan and other figures as well as discussing the seeming cover-up of this element of the 9/11 story for so many years. We also chat briefly about the concept of the deep state, the controversy around Spike Lee’s 9/11 documentary series on HBO featuring voices from the “9/11 Truth” movement, and much, much more.

