Why Palantir and Tesla are adding gold and Bitcoin to reserves – Danielle DiMartino Booth – Source – Kitco News

Palantir, the data analytics software manufacturer, has recently added $50 million of gold bars to their treasury, as disclosed in the company’s latest earnings statement.

Danielle DiMartino Booth, CEO of Quill Intelligence, said that this purchase could be mirrored by other large companies. “These moves…are strong testaments to how far down the rabbit hole central banking, this grand experiment, has gone. They speak to the fact that there is a huge concern about the soundness of money, about the sanctity of fiat currency,” DiMartino Booth told Michelle Makori, editor-in-chief of Kitco News.