The Six Million Dollar Man. Better, Stronger, Faster. – Source – Sam Fine

Stam Fine revisits The Six Million Dollar Man, the defining 1970’s action series with a Sci-Fi Twist. Colonel Steve Austin is horrifically injured in a plane crash and rebuilt using bionic parts, making him better, stronger and faster. Starring Lee Majors, Richard Anderson as Oscar Goldman, Alan Oppenheimer and Martin E Brooks as Rudy Wells, with appearances by Lindsay Wagner as Jaime Sommers, the Bionic Woman. Also, make the sound. You know the one I mean.