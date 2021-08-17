The FBI and the Gov. Gretchen Whitmer Kidnapping Plot w/ Branko Marcetic – Source – Parallax Views

August 14, 2021

On this edition of Parallax Views, a plot by a Michigan militia to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has gained much media attention in light of renewed concerns over domestic extremism, especially in light of the Jan 6th Capitol breach. The story of the kidnapping plot, however, has a thickening plot now as Buzzfeed reported in July 2021 of the FBI’s involvement in this story vis-à-vis its informants. Branko Marcetic of Jacobin joins us on this edition of the show to discuss his article on the subject entitled, “The FBI’s Domestic ‘War on Terror’ Is an Authoritarian Power Grab”. What can be said of this incident and what concerns should it raise about the National Security State apparatus? We’ll unravel all that and much more on this fascinating edition of Parallax Views.