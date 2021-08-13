Stockchartoftheday Nevada King, Inca One, Blue Sky Uranium, NVDA – David Skarica (08/13/2021)

Here enclosed are news updates on Nevada King, Inca One and Blue Sky Uranium . I also discuss the markets and why there still might not be a drop for a few weeks but also talk about another stock I am buying puts on.

Inca One Secures 9 Million dollar facility CLICK HERE

Nevada King Drills on Atlanta Project CLICK HERE

Blue Sky Uranium Amends Second Traunche CLICK HERE

Disclosure, David;’s family owns NKG.v All three companies are sponsors of stockchartoftheday and David has a consulting agreement with Inca One he owns puts on NVDA.

This article originally posted here.