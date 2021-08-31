Reflections on Afghanistan w/ Karen Kwiatkowski PLUS Ron Paul – Source – Parallax Views

Ret. Air Force Lt. Col Karen Kwiatkowski begins at 04:00

Ron Paul begins at 1:04:00

On this edition of Parallax Views, we continue our “Reflections on Afghanistan” series with a double feature episode. First up, Ret. Air Force Lt. Col. Karen Kwiatkowski joins us to offer an insider’s perspective the Pentagon during the Bush years and to offer insights about the neoconservatives that got us into the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq. We’ll also delve into the latest developments in Afghanistan with Karen and why the occupation ended the way it did. Then, former Congressman Ron Paul, noted libertarian and host of The Ron Paul Liberty Report, joins us to talk about his conflicted feelings with regards to signing the 2001 AUMF (Authorization for the Use of Military Force) in the aftermath of the September 11th terrorist attacks, his argument at the 2008 Republican Presidential debates with Rudy Giuliani over blowback’s role in creating terrorism, his correct prediction in 2011 that if we did not leave at that time we’d be stuck in Afghanistan for another 10 years, the connection between the War on Terror and the assault on civil liberties, and much, much more!

