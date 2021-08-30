Reflections on Afghanistan w/ Eric Margolis – Source – Parallax Views

On this edition of Parallax Views, journalist Eric S. Margolis joins us for the latest in our “Reflections on Afghanistan” series. Margolis, the author of American Raj Liberation Or Domination?: Resolving the Conflict Between the West and the Muslim World and War at the Top of the World: The Struggle for Afghanistan, Kashmir and Tibet, has years of experience covering Afghanistan with his reporting their going back to the 1980s. He discusses a number of issues including the corruption of the Ghani government and the opium drug trade in Afghanistan, the situation with “ISIS-K” or the Khorasan group and the Taliban, the complex multi-ethnic nature of Afghanistan (the Tajiks, Pashtuns, and Hazaras), why the U.S. lost Afghanistan, the “malefactors everywhere” in Afghanistan, the history of U.S. involvement in Afghanistan, the mujahedeen, the Soviet Union and Afghanistan, Eric’s criticism of media coverage of Afghanistan, and much, much more.

