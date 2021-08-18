Reflections on Afghanistan w/ Doug Bandow – Source – Parallax Views

On this edition of Parallax Views, we begin a series of conversations with different guests about the past 20 years of U.S. military adventurism and what comes next for both the U.S. and Afghanistan in the coming years now that the Taliban has retaken the country. First in our series is Doug Bandow, former special assistant to President Ronald Reagan and a regular writer at Antiwar.Com, the Cato Institute, and The American Conservative. We discuss the lessons that could be learned from the U.S. military adventure in Afghanistan as well as whether the withdrawal represents a “Saigon Moment” for the Biden administration. Additionally, we discuss where the D.C. foreign policy Blob may go from here, why Doug supports the withdrawal, and much, much more.

