Patrick Cockburn: The ‘Forever War’ in Afghanistan is Far From Over – Source – Scott Horton Show

In this segment of the Scott Horton Show, Scott and Patrick Cockburn speculate about the future of Afghanistan as the United States ends its military involvement there. “Cockburn reminds us that although the Taliban are making gains in parts of the country, they are far from universally popular, and the likelihood of an entirely Taliban-controlled Afghanistan seems somewhat low. This, he stresses, means that “the war in Afghanistan” is not going to be over anytime soon, just because the U.S. is leaving—and fighting between the various powers there may continue indefinitely without us,” writes Horton.

